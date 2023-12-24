Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 684 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

CWI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

