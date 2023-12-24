iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

