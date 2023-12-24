Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

