Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2023

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.