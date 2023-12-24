Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.03. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

