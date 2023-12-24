Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWM stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

