Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$720.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.9 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.40 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $2,251,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,180,988.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

