Stride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $284.20 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Stride has a total market capitalization of $284.20 million and approximately $160,701.56 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00007420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stride has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.1435639 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $158,464.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

