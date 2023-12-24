ZClassic (ZCL) Tops One Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $700,523.63 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00070301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

