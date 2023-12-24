Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.19 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and approximately $50.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.90 or 1.00052767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011997 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,980,494 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,968,802.23481 with 3,455,466,394.1361365 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20617558 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $46,611,937.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

