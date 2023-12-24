Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

