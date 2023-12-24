Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,550 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

