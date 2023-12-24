Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

