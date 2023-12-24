Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

