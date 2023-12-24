Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,210 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

