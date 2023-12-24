Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,650 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CLB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $848.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

