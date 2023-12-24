NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.