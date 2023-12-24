Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.