Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Andersons
In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,673,664. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Andersons Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andersons Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
