Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

