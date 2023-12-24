Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Shares of FN opened at $191.97 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

