Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIT opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.