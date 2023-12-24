Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

