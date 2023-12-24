Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

