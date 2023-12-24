Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

