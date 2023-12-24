Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

