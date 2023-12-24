Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $285.95 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.29.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

