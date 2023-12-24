Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

