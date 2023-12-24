Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

