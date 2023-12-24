GAM Holding AG Sells 91,451 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,451 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.