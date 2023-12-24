Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Amedisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

