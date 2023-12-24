Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

