Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $254,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

