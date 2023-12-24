Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

