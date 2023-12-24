NEAR Protocol Price Tops $3.81 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $654.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00108246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.80560114 USD and is up 15.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $613,496,148.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.