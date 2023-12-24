Arbitrum (ARB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $857.73 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.40526707 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 676 active market(s) with $793,827,840.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

