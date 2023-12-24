Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Reaches One Day Volume of $367,445.96

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $47.58 million and $367,445.96 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.08845272 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $369,686.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

