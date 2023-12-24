TrueUSD (TUSD) One Day Volume Tops $180.42 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $180.42 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,431,636,023 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

