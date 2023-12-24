Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $806.96 million and approximately $66.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.01 or 0.05250755 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00108246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11397537 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $62,385,612.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.