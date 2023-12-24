Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $7,904.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00165646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.52 or 0.00528565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00403891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00113706 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,022,021 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

