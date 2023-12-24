Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

