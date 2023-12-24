ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $13,143.02 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,431 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $13,143.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

