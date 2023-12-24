Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares traded.

Drone Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Drone Aviation Company Profile

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.

