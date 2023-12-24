Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $11,382.25 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $11,382.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,400.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52.

Five Point Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 60.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

