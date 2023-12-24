Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $11,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $69,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $236.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.54). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

