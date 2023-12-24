Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,676 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $11,315.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 643,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CHPT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

