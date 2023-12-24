First Affirmative Financial Network Has $273,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

