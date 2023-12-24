First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 48 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 8,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 435.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 96,305 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

