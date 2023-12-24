Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Open Text were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $219,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.