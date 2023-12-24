Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $127.63

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

