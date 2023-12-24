KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $13.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.29 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $274,773,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

